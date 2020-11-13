🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Luzerne man was taken into custody Thursday after police said he sold heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant in May.

Corey Arnott, 28, of Kelly Street was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was unable to post $75,000 bail and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Kingston Police working with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant on May 18 in order to make a controlled buy of heroin and fentanyl from Arnott.

According to a criminal complaint:

The confidential informant contacted Arnott by phone to arrange the drug buy. During the call that was recorded they discussed the cost of the buy and the location.

Police searched the informant and the informant’s vehicle prior to the buy and no contraband was found. The informant was given two recording devices and money whose identification was recorded by police.

Police set up a surveillance of the pre-arranged location of the buy. Police also followed the informant. Arnott met the informant and after a short time together they parted ways.

Police next followed the informant to a pre-arranged location. The informant turned over the purchased heroin and fentanyl and the recording devices were turned off. The informant and the informant’s vehicle were again searched and no contraband was found.

The heroin and fentanyl were packaged as evidence in preparation for being sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab in Wyoming for testing.

An arrest warrant was approved for Arnott on Aug. 18.

