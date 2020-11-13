🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A city man faces charges after he assaulted a woman after becoming angry at a Facebook post, police said.

Jordan Crutchfield, 21, allegedly choked the woman late Wednesday night at a residence on East Northampton Street, police said.

Police filed charges of strangulation, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief against Crutchfield.

According to a Wilkes-Barre police affidavit:

At 11:44 p.m. police were dispatched to Pershing Street for a report of a man choking a woman in the street.

Police met the woman and saw that she had bruises and scratches on her neck, chest and arms. The woman told an officer Crutchfield became angry at her over a post she made on Facebook. The affidavit did not detail the post’s contents.

The woman relayed that Crutchfield began yelling at her and striking her. He smashed a television and threw dresser drawers all over the bedroom, damaging the dresser and walls. He then choked her out by squeezing her neck until she could not breathe and became unconscious.

When the woman regained consciousness and asked Crutchfield why he choked her he began beating her again. She was in fear of her life and ran onto the porch where she yelled for help. She said Crutchfield followed her outside and continued to strike her. He drove away before police arrived.

Crutchfield has family in Tobyhanna and it was believed that’s where he was heading. Emergency medical personnel who aided the woman at the scene said she might have a broken thumb, but she refused to go to the hospital.

City police contacted Pocono Mountain Regional Police and requested they check a Tobyhanna address for Crutchfield. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Crutchfield. He was arraigned Thursday and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.