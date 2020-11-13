🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 118 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and four new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 6,760; the death count is at 222.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,279 cases and 225 deaths; Monroe County has 2,479 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 254,387.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12, is 332,640, with 28,290 positive cases. There were 54,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 12.

This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday Nov. 12, there were 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,224 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 7,612 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,523,984 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics..

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,028 cases among employees, for a total of 35,018 at 1,144 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,052 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,315 of our total cases are among health care workers.