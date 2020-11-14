Keystone Communities Main Street program allows for funding to support targeted investment

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin on Friday said securing designation as a Keystone Communities Main Street is just the beginning of the advanced growth and prioritized support for Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Davin announced that Downtown Wilkes-Barre has officially been designated as part of the Keystone Communities Main Street program, allowing for funding that supports targeted investment and development to address community needs.

The Diamond City Partnership will be the administering agency responsible for implementing the revitalization effort in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The designation was announced Oct. 21, but became official this week.

“Downtown Wilkes-Barre can rely on additional support as they develop and implement a revitalization plan that works specifically for their community and its diverse needs,” Davin said. “This assistance couldn’t be timelier as the COVID-19 pandemic has presented varying challenges impacting local economies.”

As a DCED designated Keystone Communities Main Street, Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be eligible for complimentary technical assistance and programmatic support from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC) over the next five years and will receive priority status for various funding applications submitted to DCED. It will also be eligible for Neighborhood Assistance Program Enterprise Zone tax credits for private sector development within the designated Main Street Program area.

Larry Newman, executive director at the Diamond City Partnership, said the organization’s mission is to serve as the caretaker of the community’s vision for Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We’ve been very fortunate that, over the years, so many downtown property and business owners, local residents, and public officials have worked tirelessly to help us bring that vision to life,” Newman said. “DCED’s Main Street designation is a vote of confidence in our efforts — and it gives us a suite of new tools that we can use to advance Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s revival.”

Newman said 2019 had marked Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s 15th consecutive year of net increases in storefront occupancy, with a net gain of 55 occupied storefronts over 2007.

He said the downtown’s dining, entertainment, and office sectors were all “headed in the right direction.” And, during the past eight years, Newman said Downtown gained more than 250 new market-rate housing units during the past eight years — with more on the way.

“This year, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic placed all of that progress in jeopardy,” Newman said. “America’s downtowns are now reeling — so for us, Main Street designation couldn’t have come at a more critical time. We’re determined to ensure that Downtown Wilkes-Barre will rebound from this latest challenge — and Keystone Communities Main Street designation will help make that happen.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said his administration is fully committed to Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s revitalization and proud to partner with Diamond City Partnership to make that revitalization happen.

Brown said many exciting Downtown projects are now moving forward, including the Gateway Center project on the old Sterling site, new apartments in the Sterling Annex building on North River Street, and a new hotel on South Main Street.

“The Main Street designation means that the state has signed off on a five-year plan to guide the next phase of our downtown revitalization,” Brown said. “The designation opens the door to additional resources which makes plans for more downtown projects and business investment more feasible. As we work to ensure that the City of Wilkes-Barre recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, this Main Street designation will be a key tool in ensuring that Downtown Wilkes-Barre — our city’s economic center — will prosper and grow.”

Pashinski pleased

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said the Keystone Communities Main Street designation is another big step in the revitalization and growth of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Thank you to DCED Secretary Dennis Davin and his department for prioritizing the need for more funding and targeted investments in downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Pashinski said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for funding and programming that builds on the incredible progress we’re making here in Wilkes-Barre to make our downtown an attractive place to live, work, and enjoy life.”

Pashinski said the Keystone Communities designation is a flexible tool for use in community and economic development for a variety of uses, including planning activities, façade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants, and designation applications are accepted at all times.

Yudichak comments

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said Newman and the DCP have worked tirelessly to secure a Keystone Communities Main Street designation for Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Through this designation, Downtown Wilkes-Barre will be able to strengthen existing public-private partnerships as they continue to revitalize the Diamond City and it will allow them to expand their vision for future projects that will bring residents and visitors to the downtown area,” Yudichak said.