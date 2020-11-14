🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 173 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 6,933; the death count is at 222.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,321 cases and 225 deaths; Monroe County has 2,525 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 13.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, November 13, there were 50 new deaths reported for a total of 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 8,089 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,538,147 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 2,314 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,296 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,074 cases among employees, for a total of 35,370 at 1,148 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,403 of our total cases are among health care workers.