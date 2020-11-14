🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Barna holds a picture of Jackie Kilmer, a Corpsman who Barna says saved his life during the Korean War. Kilmer was killed in action and awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously. Barna says Kilmer was the bravest man he ever met.

Another Veterans Day arrived and passed and again I’m left almost speechless.

The stories about veterans never end and they all carry the same theme — service above self.

The saddest part of this story is that we are losing our World War II heroes daily, leaving us with memories of their lives that were lived with the greatest of love for family, friends, community and country.

This year I wrote about Joe Barna of Freeland, the Korean War veteran who detailed the story of a heroic corpsman who saved his life.

And of the Donlin brothers of Hazleton, two soldiers killed in World War II and buried in a cemetery in The Netherlands.

And the late Jim Walsh, who before he passed away in June, wrote the story of his life in the military and his love for the USA.

And my dear friend Richie Pries, commander at the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, who organized the first-ever West Side Veterans Day Parade because he felt so strongly that all veterans should be honored and paid the respect they so richly deserve and earned.

And my dad, William “Big Bill” O’Boyle, who went off to war and stormed a beach in Northern France, stepped on a land mine and lost his right leg. He then came home, got his life together, strapped on his wooden leg, married my mom, brought me into the world, got involved with his community and went to work.

Dad set an example for me and all who knew him.

What is so special about these guys and all veterans is that they are all special. Through all generations, veterans have been there to protect us and fight for us and we should never lose sight of that, even if we lose them to the next life.

We are because they were.

Mr. Barna, who is 90, is a veteran and an award-winning writer who has won several national awards.

His most recent essay — “God Made Angels and Navy Corpsmen” — left me shaking.

Mr. Barna shared the story of a Navy corpsman who saved his life on top of a mountain in Korea.

“He gave me 66 more years of life,” Mr. Barna wrote.

Think about that for a minute.

In those 66 years that Mr. Barna says John “Jackie” Kilmer gave him through his heroic act, Joe and Eleanore Barna, married for 66 years, raised three children (1 now deceased), and have six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Powerful stuff when you think about it.

But Mr. Barna’s account of Kilmer is compelling and shows the grit and determination of veterans in battle facing peril every day.

Mr. Barna wrote: “Jackie was tall, maybe 6 feet 2 inches, and very thin. He had a high squeaky voice: like the Wally Cox TV character Mr. Peepers. In those few quiet times between battles, I shared a bunker with Jackie and we became good friends.

“The Navy corpsman is a wounded Marine’s best hope to survive. Every Marine that I ever fought alongside was my hero. I watched so many fight and die.

“I witnessed courage there that I will never forget.”

During battle, Mr. Barna said he was knocked down by a shell and found himself laying on his back, his half-full flamethrower tank pinning him to the ground. He said a North Korean soldier came at him with his bayonet.

“I can still see his face and smell the garlic on his breath,” Mr. Barna wrote. “As he lunged at me, I was able to turn, but he stabbed my upper left arm with his bayonet. I had a double barrel shotgun taped on the arm of my flame thrower and gave him both barrels. I think I blew him in half.”

Mr. Barna said he laid there feeling weak as blood from his deep stab wound seeped out on the Korean dirt.

Barna said Kilmer came to his side and said, “Joe, if I don’t close up that wound, you’ll die.”

Kilmer cleaned the wound, sewed it closed with a needle and thread and tightly bandaged his arm.

”I returned to the ongoing fire-fight,” Barna said.

Several weeks later, Mr. Barna said his friend Kilmer was called to go to a nearby battle to help with the wounded. During this battle, Kilmer was hit with shrapnel and was taken into a bunker to be treated.

“From inside the bunker, he heard Marines calling out for help.” Mr. Barna wrote. “Looking out, he saw two wounded men on the battlefield. The sergeant told him that if he would go out there, he would die.

“Jackie replied, “If I don’t go out there, they will die!”

Mr. Barna said Kilmer crawled out to them and began to treat their wounds. As he did, a heavy round of shelling came in. Kilmer threw himself over the two Marines. A shell landed so close that he received 15 pieces of shrapnel into his body.

Kilmer died, but the two Marines lived. Kilmer was six days short of his 22nd birthday.

Jackie Kilmer was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. His medal was presented to his mother.

Shortly after Mr. Barna arrived home in 1953, he called Kilmer’s mother in Flint, Mich. He told her that he was the bravest man he ever met.

Mr. Barna carries a picture of his hero John “Jackie” Kilmer, in his pocket, close to his heart.

We all should carry all veterans close to our hearts every day.