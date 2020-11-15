🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Sunday that there were 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 7,031; the death count is at 222.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,360 cases and 225 deaths; Monroe County has 2,572 cases and 135 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

The DOH does nit release updated reports on Sunday. A two-day report will be released Monday.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will host a media-only virtual press conference on Monday to discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Dr. Levine will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.