The Lehigh Valley Health Network announced on Sunday that it would be restricting visitors to their hospitals and offices in response to rising coronavirus cases around the region.

“With the health and safety of patients, staff and the community in mind, as positive cases and hospitalizations increase due to COVID-19, Lehigh Valley Health Network is re-implementing its “No Visitation, No Access Policy” for all hospitals and outpatient facilities,” said a press release issued by LVHN on Sunday afternoon.

“LVHN leadership is committed to doing everything possible to ensure families of the most gravely ill patients they can visit their loved one in a safe manner.”

The policy, first implemented by LVHN in the spring in the early weeks of the pandemic and then rescinded as cases began to decline, will take effect as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The policy will be in effect for all of the network’s hospital campuses, offices and facilities, including their hospital campus in Hazleton.

There are several circumstances under which visitors may be permitted, including:

• Visitation if a gravely ill patient in the Intensive Care Unit, including those with COVID-19

• Parent visitation of a child in a pediatric or neonatal ICU

• One coach/partner per patient in the labor and delivery unit

• One visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice unit

• One parent/guardian at a time for pediatric patients

The network will also permit one visitor to be with a patient at their time of discharge, if they are undergoing a same-day procedure or if they are in the emergency department.

Reasonable accomodations will be made for pediatric visits, provided that any visiting siblings be 12 years old or older and in good health. Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted in LVHN hospitals.

The network will provide the technology to allow anyone who is unable to visit patients in the hospital a chance to conduct a virtual visit.