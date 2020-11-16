🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Police with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs arrested a man from Ashley after he allegedly made threats to “gut” people and blow up the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Joseph Adam Prednis, 55, of North Main Street, made the threats during phone calls with the medical center on Friday, according to court records.

Prednis was charged with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township who jailed him at the county correctional facility without bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An employee in the medical facility’s call center told police Prednis made statements he was going to “Wack everyone of you, just you see, you name the day and I’ll be there.”

Prednis told the employee, “I’m come right now. I’m ready are you. I don’t think so,” the complaint says.

After the employee alerted police, an officer called Prednis.

During the phone call with the officer, Prednis allegedly said, “I don’t give a (expletive) who you are,” and threatened to “blow up the building.”

Police in the complaint said Prednis stated he was “Going to kill everyone and gut people,” and threatened to kill police if officers did anything.

Before Prednis hung up, he allegedly told the officer, “If police come up the stairs, they better shoot me in the head or it is going to be a bad day,” the complaint says.

In an unrelated case, according to court records, Prednis is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment after Ashley police allege he swung a machete at a woman outside his apartment on Nov. 6, 2019. Prednis was free on $50,000 bail related to the charges filed by Ashley police.