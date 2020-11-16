🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Kevin Patrick Jenkins on allegations he robbed and assaulted a 78-year-old man in the area of South Main and West Northampton streets on Friday.

Jenkins jumped the victim and grabbed a bag containing a roll of $10 in quarters and family history papers just before 10 a.m., according to court records.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Jenkins was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, resisting arrest and theft. He was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township who jailed him at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

Two bystanders who allegedly witnessed the mugging detained Jenkins before officers arrived.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area for a robbery and encountered two men holding down Jenkins.

The victim told police he was walking on South Main Street toward West Northampton Street when he noticed another man walking toward the same corner.

Police said the victim reported the other man, identified as Jenkins, jumped him, grabbed his bag and knocked him to the ground, the complaint.

The victim struggled with Jenkins who was detained by two men, police said.

After Jenkins was transported to city police headquarters, he became physically aggressive toward officers while he was being processed.

Police allege Jenkins attempted to head-butt an officer and fought with other officers.

Jenkins was stunned by a Taser during the fight, police said.