Home News Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday Nov. 16 News Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday Nov. 16 By Times Leader - November 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update: First day of the Reynaldo Mercado homicide trial, Dr. Casale’s advice for diabetics, Monday Night Football and more coming in the Tuesday e-edition. Check it out! Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 44.4 ° F 48.2 ° 40 ° 42 % 4.2mph 75 % Tue 40 ° Wed 36 ° Thu 44 ° Fri 53 ° Sat 48 °