PLAINS TWP. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that has engulfed two cabins behind the Woodlands Inn and Resort Monday evening.

Units responded around 8:39 p.m. for what was initially thought to be a brush fire in the area behind the resort. When they arrived, they found two fully-involved cabin fires and set to work trying to knock them down.

Firefighters weren’t sure as to what may have caused the blaze.

According to Woodlands general manager Michelle Valenti, no one was injured and everyone was accounted for following the fire; one of the cabins was unoccupied, while the only person in the other cabin was not inside when the fire broke out.