PRINGLE — Marijuana packaged for sale and crystal methamphetamine were allegedly found inside a residence on Hurbane Street when Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Friday.

Authorities say they initiated an investigation in July into narcotics trafficking from 29 Hurbane St. allegedly involving Travis Austin Roper.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant when authorities allegedly found a jar of packaged marijuana, quantities of methamphetamine, money and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Roper, 24, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Wilkes-Barre police assisted in the investigation.