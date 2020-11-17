🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County plans to start upgrading lighting on the North Cross Valley Expressway this week.

At the request of the county administration, county council had earmarked $100,000 for the project in this year’s capital plan.

The LED highway safety lighting upgrade falls under the county’s responsibility due to a 1976 agreement with the state, county Manager C. David Pedri has said.

All high-pressure sodium light fixtures along the corridor will be replaced with LED ones, county Engineer William McIntosh said in a release Monday.

The existing fixtures are more than 30 years old and deteriorating, and contractors also will repair or replace wiring and controls as needed, he said.

“This will result in a major energy savings for the county and increase the night visibility for motorists,” McIntosh said.

The county engineer department will complete the work with Denney Electric Supply and Slate Belt Electric.

Contractors are set to begin Nov. 18 and complete the project within four weeks, weather permitting.

Most of the work should have minimal impact on traffic because workers have sufficient space in the highway shoulders to access many lights, although lane restrictions and traffic control will be necessary along some bridges and entrance/exit ramps, he said.

The county advises motorists to allow extra travel time and slow down in work areas while traveling on the North Cross Valley in coming weeks.

Council had provided funding for two other new capital projects requested by the administration this year.

One was $100,000 for flashing to stop window leaks at the county-owned Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

County Operational Services Division Head Edmund O’Neill said some of the window sills at the Penn Place building were not properly pitched, causing rain to pool against the windows. The county acquired Penn Place in 1999.

The other capital allocation was $350,000 to replace antiquated prison elevator motor systems and controls.

O’Neill said Monday work on these two projects should begin in the spring.

With the three added projects, the county now has approximately $1.34 million left in its capital bond, officials said.