WILKES-BARRE — Joseph Grilli, MPA, DPA, recently joined Senior Day Services as its President and CEO.

Grilli is a seasoned professional with over 15 years experience in home health and services to seniors, as well as 10 years experience in higher education instruction and administration.

As president and CEO of Senior Day Services — formerly Telespond Senior Services — Grilli will oversee day-to-day operations, programmatic expansion, community awareness campaigns and fundraising.

Senior Day Services, a non-profit founded in 1974, provides on-site adult day care services, in-home personal care and a robust, volunteer-led senior companionship program to the residents of Lackawanna County and surrounding communities.

Prior to his current position at Senior Day Services, Grilli served as Division Director for Private Duty Services at Caregivers America in Clarks Summit.

Before joining Caregivers America, Grilli held distinguished teaching and management positions in higher education, primarily at Misericordia University.

He first began working in the healthcare industry as Vice President of Planning and Marketing in the Mercy Health Care system and gained the bulk of his experience at Home Health Care Corporation, Inc., where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Grilli earned his Master’s and Doctorate in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He received his bachelor’s from Wilkes University.

He is a lifelong resident of northeastern Pennsylvania, and he has served as a volunteer on many boards and commissions. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Luzerne County CARES commission and several United Way of Wyoming Valley committees.

He was the past chair of V.I.S.I.O.N. men’s homeless shelter and serves on the board at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug, Inc., the CYC, Luzerne County Community College and Northeast Services.