WILKES-BARRE — Repair work has begun on the Strauss Lane bridge over Solomon Creek in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood.

The bridge between Poplar and Andover streets was shut down in June 2018, but has not reopened since then.

The creek has undermined the bridge abutments supporting the concrete beams of the span, making it unstable. The concrete decking also will be replaced and waterproofed.

Minichi Construction of Dupont was awarded a $311,000 contract for the work. The cost is covered a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Mulitmodal Transportation Fund grant and a city match of approximately $150,000 from its Liquid Fuels Fund.

Construction workers Monday were jack hammering the decking that will be removed to provide access to the beams, said Wilkes-Barre Director of Operations and Deputy Administrator Butch Frati. “They’re going to lift the beams,” he said, so they can work on the abutments.

When the bridge rehab was announced in May 2019, Dominic Yannuzzi, an engineer and project manager in the Hazleton office of Alfred Benesch & Co., said the plan was to concrete and grout underneath the abutments to prevent erosion.

Frati estimated the project would be completed by May of 2021. It would take much longer if the bridge was to be completely rebuilt, he said. To get a new bridge on PennDOT’s list of approved projects takes between 10 to 12 years, he said.

The North Washington Street bridge that closed in 2013 is still in the design phase. A best case scenario for construction to be completed is 2024, city officials previously said.