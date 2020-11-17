🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 223 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

This is by far the largest one-day total for new cases in the county during the pandemic.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 7,327; the death count is at 230.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,415 cases and 227 deaths; Monroe County has 2,631 cases and 135 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 275,513.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

There are 2,575 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6–Nov. 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16, is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 16.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16, there were 30 new deaths reported for a total of 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 9,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,588,467 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,602 of our total cases are among health care workers.