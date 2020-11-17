Annual Christmas tree lighting will proceed

HANOVER TWP. — Members of the Hanover Township Lions Club will go forward Thanksgiving Eve to light the spruce trees along West End Road despite an act of vandalism.

“Last night I went down to put the lights on to find out how they looked and I noticed two trees weren’t lit and soon found out one was snapped,” said Lions Club President Bernie Mozloom.

Mozloom said it appeared the vandal or vandals did not use a saw as there were no saw marks.

“It was simply snapped off the top,” Mozloom said.

Mozloom said lights from an adjacent tree were pulled off when the damaged tree was snapped.

The damaged tree is located near the train trestle where there are no surveillance cameras, Mozloom said.

Mozloom said he will address the issue of installing surveillance cameras at a future Lions Club meeting.

A small reward is being offered by the Lions Club that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandal or vandals.

“It’s sad because we do this for the community,” Mozloom said. “It’s really beautiful when the trees are all lit up.”

In prior years, the Lions Club hosted a holiday festival inviting academic clubs and the chorus from Hanover Area High School when the trees were lit on Thanksgiving Eve.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mozloom said the festival had to be cancelled.

“We couldn’t take the chance with the virus,” Mozloom said.

The Lions Club has hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting since 1960, with a single tree being decorated at West End Road and the Crossroads.

Additional trees were planted in 1963 and 1964 along West End Road that have been decorated every year since.

In 2012, the overgrown trees planted in the early 1960s were removed and replaced by 40 Siberian spruce trees.

Trees will be lit from Thanksgiving Eve until after the new year.