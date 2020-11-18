🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City council won’t be submitting an application to Harrisburg by the end of the month for a gaming grant to help residents struggling financially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s agenda for council’s combined work session and public meeting doesn’t contain a Local Share Account program application for COVID-19 relief sought by council members Tony Brooks, John Marconi and Beth Gilbert McBride.

It wasn’t the Nov. 30 deadline to send the LSA application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development that prompted them to reconsider. It was word that the program funds couldn’t be used to assist residents and families trying to pay bills, stay in their homes and put food on their tables.

“That was our plan. After talking with the administration it was not possible,” McBride said Tuesday.

The trio voted against several LSA applications presented to them at the Nov. 5 meeting for city-related projects and expressed support for some sort of aid.

But Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said after checking with the Commonwealth Financing Authority that admininsters the grants he was informed the aid the council members wanted was an ineligible use of the money that comes from revenues made by the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in neighboring Plains Township.

“You can’t do it for that purpose,” Brown said.

In response to their concerns Brown announced on Nov. 9 the formation of a Citizens’ COVID-19 Financial Assistance Committee. The five-person volunteer committee will identify aid offered through non-profit and charitable organizations and county, state and federal government assistance programs.

“I’ve been getting numerous applications for it,” Brown said. His focus, however, has been on the $53.2 million balanced budget before council for its approval, he said.

The proposed budget ordinance is on council’s upcoming meeting agenda for the first of two readings needed for approval.

Council also has included the LSA applications that were rejected and added a couple more.

McBride said she will support the application requesting $410,000 for the Schools and Homes in Education or SHINE program this time around.

Had Brown made it a priority when it first came before council for a vote, it would have received her support, McBride said.

The mayor’s creation of the citizens’ committee to pursue COVID-19 aid helped secure her vote for the SHINE application, McBride said.

“I think that’s a fair compromise,” McBride said.