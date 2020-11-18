🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — With one member absent the Wyoming Area School Board voted 8-0 to postpone winter sports until Dec. 1 during Tuesday night’s school board meeting held at the high school auditorium but with the audience only able participate online. The vote came after a related move that tabled the hiring of winter sports coaches and staff.

The moves came on a day when the state reported a single-day record of 223 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County, continuing a steep increase in cases that began in early October. Many local districts are teaching in remote only mode, or have extended plans to remain in such a mode, some into January. Lake-Lehman School District, where all students who want to attend in person five days a week can, reported Tuesday that a student at the junior/senior high school tested positive. Dallas School District, which has been operating in a hybrid mode, cancelled in-school lessons and activities at the high school Monday and Tuesday after two positive cases were reported.

The Wyoming Area meeting opened with the announcement of five people either submitting resignations or seeking leaves of absence. Superintendent Janet Serino also announced parent teacher conferences will be held virtually Nov. 19 and 20. And she noted successes by field hockey, boys soccer, and cross country teams.

Much of the agenda was routine, authorizing required payments for outside services and tax refunds. But the board did authorize “certain actions” in connection with issuance of a series of general obligation bonds for refunding outstanding debt, improvement and renovations, and equipment purchases. Specifics were not included in the agenda posted for the meeting.

The board also approved payments to JM Young & sons totaling $44,158 for roof replacement, and a change order with the same company that will save the district $19,283 on the project.