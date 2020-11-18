🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Friday will be the last curbside pickup this year for yard waste for city residents.

Curbside leaf collection by the Department of Public Work’s leaf vacuum truck will continue over the next few weeks.

Leaves will be removed from the tree lawn and curb line, where the street meets the curb. Residents must place the leaves to be collected into small piles on the tree lawn. Leaf bags will not be accepted.

The tentative schedule for curbside leaf collection in the neighborhoods is:

• The week of Nov. 23, East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills.

• The week of Nov. 30, South Wilkes-Barre 2.

• The week of Dec. 7, Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1.

• The week of Dec. 14, North End, Heights, and Brookside.

• The week of Dec. 21, Mayflower, Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle and Goose Island.

City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27, the Friday after the holiday.

Garbage collection on Nov. 26 for South Wilkes-Barre 2 and on Nov. 27 for East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills are rescheduled to Nov. 28. Recycling will resume the following week, with double pickup for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Dec. 3 and for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills on Dec. 4.

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in the county, state, and nation, daily DPW manpower numbers are likely to fluctuate, causing disruptions to scheduled collections. The public is asked to be patient and cognizant of the possibility of delays as the city continues to provide essential services, including waste removal.

— Staff Report