DURYEA — Borough police charged a woman with endangering a man who overdosed on heroin and leaving him behind after removing evidence from a taxi cab earlier this month.

Police allege a surveillance camera inside the cab recorded Pamela Bouselli, 38, and Brian Weikel purchasing heroin from a location in Edwardsville, ingesting the illicit drug and her attempts to wake him up after he passed out.

Bouselli, of Pettebone Street, Duryea, was charged with reckless endangerment, tampering or fabricating evidence and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer responded to a 911 call about a man, identified as Weikel, passed out in the front passenger seat of a cab parked on Stephenson Street at about 1:25 a.m. on Nov. 4. Weikel awakened after emergency medical technicians administered several doses of Narcan.

Two heroin packets stamped Gorilla Blue and two smoking pipes with residue were found inside the cab.

About 10 minutes before the 911 call, the officer noticed the cab passing him with a female driver, identified as Bouselli.

Police learned through the taxi company that Weikel was the cab driver who picked up a fare earlier that night.

A surveillance camera inside the cab was pushed up but recorded conversations between Weikel and Bouselli.

Weikel and Bouselli talked about purchasing drugs and arriving at a location in Edwardsville. The camera recorded a person approaching the taxi and exchanging 10 heroin packets for $100, the complaint says.

Weikel and Bouselli discussed doing heroin inside the cab with Bouselli telling him this type of heroin “knocked another friend off her feet,” and he needed to be careful using it, according to the complaint.

After snorting the heroin, Bouselli was allegedly recorded yelling at Weikel for falling asleep and driving the cab recklessly on Interstate 81.

Police said Weikel pulled over on the highway and Bouselli began driving the cab.

Bouselli was recorded yelling and shaking Weikel to wake him up as the camera recorded Weikel snoring as they drove through Avoca and Duryea.

Bouselli parked the cab on Stephenson Street where she continued to attempt to wake Weikel. She was recorded retrieving heroin packets and walking away toward her residence leaving Weikel unconscious inside the cab, the complaint says.