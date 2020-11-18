🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Reynaldo Mercado took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday morning, but his testimony confirmed large parts of prosecutors’ theory of the case, while attempting to shift some blame to his former co-defendant and the deceased victim.

Mercado, 33, has been on trial this week for the grizzly homicide of Fred Boote, stabbed to death in his Donald Court home in September 2018. Prosecutors have described the death to jurors as the result of a poorly-executed robbery scheme, hatched by Mercado along with then-14-year-old Louisa Reyes, who has since pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder.

Mercado was called to testify by defense attorney Allyson Kacmarski on Tuesday morning, and spent much of the morning confirming large details of what prosecutors have said.

According to Mercado, the evening began, as Reyes testified on Tuesday, with worries about money. He said he had had a few drinks that evening after a stressful evening at work, and decided he needed to find an empty house to burglarize to get some cash, leading himself and Reyes to walk around the neighborhood of their shared Maffett Street home.

While Reyes testified on Tuesday that they initially went to a home occupied by an elderly woman who would not let her in, Mercado said on the stand on Wednesday that this did not happen.

According to Mercado, Reyes said they should go to Boote’s home, where she had previously lived, to pick up some old sheets — at nearly 1 a.m. The pair went to Boote’s home, at which point Reyes talks her way into the home, and then signaled Mercado to come into the home to burglarize it while Boote headed upstairs.

While he was downstairs and Reyes and Boote were upstairs, Mercado said he heard a “little yelp” from upstairs. He ran upstairs and saw Reyes and Boote sitting on a love seat together, with Boote’s arm around the back of the chair. Assuming that this meant Boote was attempting to sexually assault Reyes, Mercado said he began to attack Boote.

Mercado seemed to attempt to shift blame to Reyes, pointing out that she was the one who grabbed the deadly knife from the kitchen, saying that she gestured for him to take it. He took it, and then began to stab Boote multiple times, before attempting to burn Boote’s body because he wanted to destroy any evidence that “had anything to do with me.”

During cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Tony Ross, the prosecutor balked at Mercado’s claims.

During cross-examination, Mercado said that the violence escalated when Boote was attempting to fight back.

“Fight back?” Ross exclaimed, anger evident in his voice. “He was in his own home!”

Mercado continued to attempt to shift blame to Reyes, saying that Boote would still be alive if Reyes had not brought the knife upstairs.

“And if you didn’t sneak in, and if you didn’t run upstairs, if you didn’t take the knife, he would still be alive,” Ross shot back. “Let’s talk about accountability.”

Mercado’s trial is expected to come to a conclusion on Wednesday, with closing arguments, deliberation and, presumably, a verdict to come throughout the day.