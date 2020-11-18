🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Wednesday that there were 228 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and six new deaths.

This is the largest one-day total for new cases in the county during the pandemic.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 7,555; the death count is at 236.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,465 cases and 229 deaths; Monroe County has 2,659 cases and 137 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,339 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 281,852.

There are 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6–Nov. 12, stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, is 380,667 with 36,856 positive cases. There were 56,111 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 17.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, there were 110 new deaths reported for a total of 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 9,897 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,608,986 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,232 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,171 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,695 of our total cases are among health care workers.