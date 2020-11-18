🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University has joined King’s College and opted to finish the fall semester in remote-only mode.

Interim President Kathleen Owens posted a notice citing a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus that included 10 new cases in three days, saying “the negative trend has not abated.”

The campus moved all courses to remote format Tuesday, with exceptions for some courses that require in-person instruction such as labs and clinics. The move allows students to return home now for the break. Residence Halls will remain open until Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. as previously planned, and university food service will continue, though take-out is strongly encouraged and the Metz Dining Room is modified to seat one person per table. The retail outlets including Chopping Block and Chick-fil-A will set their own hours and restrictions.

The Bevevino Library is also remaining open, but evening hours will be reduced. Most offices will close from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 as part of the Thanksgiving break. The suspension of co-curricular and athletic activities started last Friday will continue until further notice.

“I know the decision to move to an all virtual format will come as a relief for some and a disappointment for others,” Owens wrote. “On behalf of our leadership team, I want to thank all of our students, faculty, and staff for your collaboration and cooperation to keep each other safe this fall. You all did a terrific job to help preserve the on campus, in-person experience. COVID-19 cases are rising to record levels across the country and on our campus, necessitating the shift to online learning for this final week of classes.”