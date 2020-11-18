🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The region’s two casinos showed stark difference in total revenue for October, according to the recently released report of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

According to the report, Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono showed $23,253,524 in total revenue for October 2020, compared to $16,090,355 for October 2019, for an increase of 44.5%.

Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township dropped from $19,136,327 in October 2019 to $17,521,427 for October 2020 — a decrease of 8.44%.

Tony Carlucci, President and General Manager at Mohegan Sun Pocono issued a statement:

“We are pleased with our performance with online play as well as with Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono as a whole, though there are still impacts being felt on other areas of gaming due to the pandemic.

“Mohegan Sun Pocono will continue to provide incredible guest service, while executing our robust health and safety measures across our destination.

“Recent vaccine developments are also extremely encouraging, and we’re hopeful that our region, and the nation, will soon be on the better side of these challenging times.”

Overall, the Gaming Control Board reports a 13% increase in gaming revenue in the state for October 2020. The report also shows a record revenue amount in the iGaming and Sports Wagering sectors.

Figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show dramatic increases year over year in iGaming and Sports Wagering revenue during October of this year compared to October 2019.

Total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during October 2020 was $320,218,237, which represents an increase of 12.87% compared to revenue generated in October 2019.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website — https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.

Mount Airy/PokerStars, the lone poker operator in the state, generated $2.42 million in revenue on poker, up slightly from $2.37 million in September.

Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $130,143,972.33 during October 2020.

During the pandemic, Mohegan Sun Pocono has been operating at 50% capacity with a reduced number of slot machines and restricted capacity at table games.

Slot Machine revenue

October’s gross revenue from slot machines was $154,725,850 — a 17.22% decrease in revenue when compared to the $186,921,921 generated in October 2019.

The number of slot machines in operation on Oct. 31, 2020, was 16,611, compared to 23,786 at the casinos on Oct. 31, 2019.

Slot machine revenue for each of the two local casinos, with the percentage change reflected over the previous year, is as follows:

• Mohegan Sun Pocono

October 2020 slots: $12,512,002

October 2019 slots: $15,349,810

Decrease: -18.49%

• Mount Airy Casino Resort

October 2020 slots: $11,672,950

October 2019 slots: $11,953,661

Decrease: -2.35%

• Statewide total for slots

October 2020: $154,725,850

October 2019: $186,921,921

Decrease: -17.22%

Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in October of this year was $80,084,645.

Table Games revenue

Table games revenue for October 2020 was $63,335,846, a decrease of 13.43% over October of last year when revenue was $73,162,270.

Mount Airy Casino Resort saw a decrease of 4 percent and Mohegan Sun Pocono decreased b7y 32.8 percent.

Total tax revenue from table games play during October was $10,188,273.

ICasino games offered online generated gross revenue of $59,760,431 during October 2020, the highest single month of revenue thus far for this type of gaming. October 2019 revenue was $4,942,934.

Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during October was $24,894,497*.

Sports wagering revenue

Activity for sports wagering in Pennsylvania during October 2020 was significantly higher over the previous year as total handle reached $525,802,524, more than double that of October 2019 when handle was $241,186,066.

It also was significantly higher than the record handle set in the previous month of September 2020 of $462,787,392.

In addition, the taxable sports wagering revenue figure for October 2020 set a record eclipsing the previous monthly revenue high of $22,841,192 in January of this year.

Tax revenue generated from sports wagering during October was $13,239,693*.

Video Gaming Terminals

Total adjusted revenue for October for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $2,416,180. By the close of October, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 37 truck stop establishments.

Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs in October was $1,256,413.

Fantasy contests

Fantasy Contests revenue was $3,203,005 in October 2020, a decrease of 2% over October of last year when revenue was $3,264,361.

Tax revenue collected from the play of Fantasy Contests in October of this year was $480,451*.

*All tax revenue figures reflect amount generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

Sports betting

Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks celebrated the second anniversary of the launch of legal sports betting in the state with its first $500 million month.

The new high in October brought Pennsylvania’s third consecutive record month, as bettors swarmed sportsbooks for football, particularly the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the return of Penn State, according to PlayPennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks generated a record $525.8 million in bets in October, according to official data released Tuesday. The month’s handle was up 118% from $241.2 million in October 2019 and topped the previous record of $462.8 million set just last month. October’s bets produced a record $47.8 million in operator revenue, more than doubling the $19.1 million in October 2019 and shattering the previous record of shattering the previous record $31.6 million, set in January. October’s revenue yielded $12.5 million in state taxes and another $735,539 in local share assessments.

Pennsylvania’s ascent into a sports betting powerhouse has been steady since launching in November 2018. In the 24 months since launching, sports betting has generated:

● $4.3 billion in wagers

● $273.8 million in sports betting revenue

● $77.1 million in total sports betting-related state taxes

Only Nevada and New Jersey — states with a far deeper history of legal gambling and the only two other states to attract more than $500 million in a month — have tallied more in sports-related wagers and revenue in the last 24 months.

Online betting made up 89.8%, or $472.3 million, of October’s total handle. FanDuel Sportsbook/Valley Forge Casino led online operators with $181 million in online bets, up 7.7% from $168 million wagered in September. Those bets produced $14.7 million in taxable revenue, up from $2.4 million in September.