WILKES-BARRE — For the second time in a matter of hours, shots rang out in the city on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Moyallen and Grove streets around 8:30 p.m. after bullets struck a house on Moyallen Street. No injuries were reported, police at the scene said. Shell casings could be seen in the street nearby.

There was no immediate indication whether the nighttime incident was related to an earlier case of shots fired in the area of Rowland and Richard streets at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. About 10 shots were believed fired in that case, with no reported injuries or damage.

Both incidents remained under investigation on Wednesday night.