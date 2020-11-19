🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. announced on Wednesday that they would be opening a brand-new Hobby Lobby store on Laurel Mall Drive in Hazleton.

Construction is underway on a 56,000 square-foot building that was formerly occupied by Kmart, according to a release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

Hobby Lobby, a national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, currently has 20 locations in Pennsylvania. The new Hazleton location is projected to be opening sometime in late January.

“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that Hazleton shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Hobby Lobby director of advertising Kelly Black. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

The new store, which will offer more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including supplies for baskets, jewelry making, fabrics, scrapbooking and more is expected to bring about 35-50 new jobs to the area, at $17 per hour for full-time employees and $11 per hour for part-time workers.