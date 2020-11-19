🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city has changed the date and makeup of the annual Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony downtown to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The events will take place on Nov. 24. A condensed-version of the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and include vehicles from the Wilkes-Barre Police and Fire departments, similar to the Veterans Day Parade. The vehicles will travel on South Main Street to the downtown, around Public Square and onto its ending on North Main Street.

Santa will make a special visit and present a gift to 7-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident Nathan Gray, who is bravely battling cancer.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Public Square. This year’s tree is a Concolor Fir donated by Letts Eat-Flavors of India Restaurant on South Main Street. The tree was purchased from Helen and Ed’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen, Dorrance Township. The tree will be lit by Aleeza and Khushi Syed on behalf of the restaurant.