WILKES-BARRE — A day after a Luzerne County jury found Reynaldo Mercado responsible for the stabbing death of Fred Boote in 2018, President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced him to life in prison after an emotional hearing held at the Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday morning.

A jury deliberated for less than two hours Wednesday before finding Mercado, 33, guilty on one count each of first, second and third degree murder including counts of abuse of corpse, robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit arson.

Assistant district attorneys Tony Ross, Drew McLaughlin and Gerry Scott said Mercado and Louisa Reyes, then 14, devised a plan to rob Boote at his Donald Court, Wilkes-Barre, home on Sept. 14, 2018.

As Reyes talked her way inside the home, she left the front door partially opened, prosecutors said.

Mercado rushed inside and fatally stabbed Boote inside a bedroom, stabbing him more than 50 times before setting the body on fire.

Reyes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified against Mercado during the three day trial, telling jurors about their plan to rob Boote.

Vough sentenced Reyes to 40 years to life in state prison.