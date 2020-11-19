🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 7,736; the death count is at 238.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,539 cases and 229 deaths; Monroe County has 2,728 cases and 137 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 288,978.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 628 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6–Nov. 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, is 389,594 with 38,484 positive cases. There were 55,713 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 18.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, there were 116 new deaths reported for a total of 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 10,594 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,629,527 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,265 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,184 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,786 of our total cases are among health care workers.