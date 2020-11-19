🔊 Listen to this

WEST WYOMING — A woman from Wilkes-Barre is facing animal cruelty charges alleging she abandoned a 6-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull mix on the side of West Eighth Street earlier this week.

Paige Sokolas, 19, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals, West Wyoming police said.

The dog, named Chance, was found abandoned in the area of West Eighth Street and Louis Lane on Tuesday.

Police said the dog was thrown out of an older model Jeep, which sped away after the canine was left on the side of the road. Passing motorists stopped and remained with the dog until officers arrived.

Police said the dog was taken by Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas.

Pictures of Chance and a story were posted on social media.

Police on Wednesday received information from the Wilkes-Barre Humane Society and Luzerne County SPCA about the owner of the dog.

As a result, police said Sokolas admitted she abandoned the dog due to its aggressive behavior.