Attempting to “keep ahead” of coronavirus spread, Luzerne County government has switched to a limited operation schedule, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Thursday.

The change, which includes the courts, will take effect Friday and continue until Nov. 29.

During this period, all county facilities will be closed to the public except for the appointment-only acceptance of certain filings and tax collection and processing, he said.

Before visiting any county facility, residents should check the county website at luzernecounty.org to obtain online or mail-in options to complete services, Pedri said.

Both county credit union offices and the tax claim office will remain open for service, he said.

Any employees or residents who must come to county buildings will be required to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention practices, he said.

Employees deemed essential or assigned rotating schedules by their supervisor must continue reporting to work. All other employees will work remotely, he said.

At this point, Pedri anticipates all county offices will reopen for business as usual, with safety protocols in place, at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

However, active adult centers in both Luzerne and Wyoming counties will remain closed through at least Jan. 4, Pedri said.

The Area Agency on Aging covering both counties made the “very difficult decision” to close the centers starting Monday, he said.

”This decision was made to help maintain the safety of both consumers attending the center and staff,” Pedri said.

Consumers who normally attend the centers, will be able to order and pick up seven frozen meals every Monday.

Following a practice implemented earlier in the pandemic, exercise classes will continue to be offered through the online Zoom platform.

Agency staffers will continue to perform phone welfare checks on consumers.

“We are also asking all members of our community to contact any homebound seniors they know via phone during this time,” Pedri wrote.

For further assistance, contact the agency at 570-822-1158.

As Jan. 4 nears, the agency will reassess coronavirus conditions to decide if the closure will be lifted or remain in effect, Pedri said.