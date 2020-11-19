🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Delays are possible in curbside pickups due to Department of Public Works employees quarantining as part of contact tracing for COVID-19, Mayor George Brown said.

“I ask residents to be patient and empathetic as the city continues to provide waste removal services in a manner that protects the health and well-being of our employees,” Brown Thursday said in a press release.

DPW staffing levels are likely to fluctuate as novel coronavirus cases rise in the city and that could affect garbage and recycling collections, Brown cautioned.

“DPW workers have been providing the essential service of waste removal since the beginning of the pandemic. Other industries, including healthcare, retail, and food services, have felt the effect of having multiple COVID-19 positive employees at the same time. Government entities and their employees are not immune to this devastating virus,” Brown said.