WEST PITTSTON — Police in West Pittston are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a man they say held up a store in the borough last week, a Facebook post shows.

Cody Allen Amos, 22, of West Pittston, is accused of robbing the Friendly Food Mart on Nov. 11. Police say he came into the store brandishing a knife, and got away with approximately $1,500 in cash from the register before fleeing.

Police say they identified Amos in their investigation, and Amos had agreed to meet with them at the police department to speak about the incident.

But he didn’t show up, they said.

Now police are looking for information. The West Pittston Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts contact them at 570-655-7780, message them directly on their Facebook page, or dial 911.

Police say that Amos is considered armed and dangerous, and say he should not be approached by members of the public. They shared a photo of Amos for illustrative purposes.

Amos is facing a slew of charges, including two felony counts each of robbery and terroristic threats, along with related misdemeanor counts.

