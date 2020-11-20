🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Working the Luzerne County Medical Society, Wilkes University has created a new continuing education certificate program dubbed “interprofessional Approach to Substance Use Disorder.” The program will run entirely online from Jan. 7 to April 22 next year, and provide 15 continuing education hours for medical professionals and attorneys.

The program is being offered at a “discounted rate” of $130, and that includes admission to the virtual Pain and Addiction Summit in April, which will feature “Dr. Drew” Pinsky.

“We are excited to offer this unique program to health and legal professionals,” Program facilitator Thomas Franko said in a media release Thursday. Franko is also an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Wilkes. ” Not only will they earn a certificate, but also continuing education hours and free admission to the Pain and Addiction Summit for the first-year discounted rate. It is an amazing opportunity.”

Classes will include both live and recorded sessions covering three areas of focus: pain, addiction and legal/social interventions. Completion of the program can grant the continuing education credits to physicians, pharmacists, nurses, social workers, counselors, dentists, physical therapists and attorneys.

For more information visit Wilkes.edu/addiction and click on the available link, or call 570-408-5615.