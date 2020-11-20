🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As promised, Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s Meyers High School Building is listed for sale, at an asking price of $4.38 million. You get a lot for that: about 250,000 square feet on 7.58 acres with a stadium, auditorium, gym and 10 bathrooms.

The online listing with City Brokers Real Estate dubs the building a “Development opportunity,” and suggests “this property would make for an ideal conversion to a mixed use, multi-family opportunity.”

The School Board voted Oct. 26 to list the school, which will be empty if all goes as planned next fall. The district is building a new high school in Plains Township expected to open in 2021, housing students in grades 9-12 from the three existing high schools.

When the board voted to list Meyers for sale, Solicitor Ray Wendolowski said the move doesn’t commit the district to selling it, but would help show if there are any interested buyers. The district previously put Coughlin High School up for sale, listed for $1.8 million. Plans call for the third high school, GAR Memorial, to be used as a middle school.

The listing notes Meyers was built in 1930 and has 30 off-street parking spaces, in “average condition.” A paragraph marked “supplements” provides other features:

The exterior of Meyers is made of brick walls with terra cotta lintels and stone cornices, and a number of parapets, some of which were removed for safety in 2007. Attached to the school is Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium, which contains a track and football field used for all of Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s public high schools and Holy Redeemer High School. The school’s main stairway is made of Giallo d’Istria marble with brass railings and the main auditorium features a stained glass work, including a ceiling with the state seal of the 48 states in the United States at the time of the school’s construction. The school has space designated as fallout shelter.