WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 1.0 percentage point over the month to 7.3 percent in October.

The national rate also fell one percentage point from its September level to 6.9 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percentage points above the October 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.3 points over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its employment situation report for October 2020.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force decreased 75,000 over the month due to declines in both employment (the number of residents working) and unemployment (those who are jobless and looking for work).

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 18,800 over the month to 5,622,100 in October.

Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest monthly volume gain was in trade, transportation, and utilities — up 7,300 jobs.

Over the past six months, Pennsylvania has recovered 56.3% of the total non-farm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 455,900 (-7.5%) with declines in 10 of the 11 super-sectors. The largest 12-month change among super-sectors was a decline of 142,200 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.