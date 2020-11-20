🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced it is returning to its original name — the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“In kicking off our Chamber re-brand, we are returning back to our roots, returning to our organization’s original name and our original charter to embrace and advocate for all our businesses stretching all across the Greater Wyoming Valley,” said Wico van Genderen, president and CEO. “Our core focus in our marketing re-brand is to connect, innovate, and elevate the Valley. Please join our movement as we re-imagine the future and build a more inclusive, diverse, and vibrant business community in the place we all call home — and through it, own our name — the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce!”

Van Genderen and Lindsay Griffin, chief operating officer and vice president, said embracing and returning to the organization’s original name will be “truly encompassing and representative” of all member businesses, who stretch all across the Greater Wyoming Valley.

They said the Chamber wanted to update its brand’s look and feel to re-position the Chamber as a contemporary organization focused on building a vibrant and inclusive business community.

“With this name change and re-brand, we can further expand the role we play in the overall success of the region, and have a new logo that matches the innovative and vibrant energy of our team, our volunteers, our members, or our programs,” Griffin said. “Going into this re-brand project, we had new leadership, new members from a broader geographic area, new innovative programs, new team members, and a renewed focus on our core priorities, which were outlined in our 2020 Strategic Plan, completed in December of 2019. Internally with staff and our board, we revamped our messaging to better articulate our purpose, mission, and vision as an organization.”

A press release said the Chamber’s strategic mission is Committed to accelerating the economic engine of the region by fostering innovation, connecting our resources, and elevating and advocating for our community. It’s vision is to be the dynamic force in connecting the community, building economic innovation, and elevating the quality of life in the region.

Van Genderen and Griffin said the new branding encompasses the energy and vibrancy of the Chamber’s innovative organization, captures the brightness and potential for the chamber and the region as a whole, and aligns with the updated purpose, mission, and vision.

Griffin said the new colors offer a brighter, more modern take on the traditional dark green and blue tones, to bring a more modern and welcoming visual to marketing that fit with this new brand and voice. The imagery in the new logo, which was revealed at the end of Thursday night’s Annual Dinner live stream, and will continue to see changing across all social platforms today, plays on the organization’s original logo, but with a broader perspective that encompasses a wider geographic range, and focus on economic and business development.

“Additionally, the imagery of the city buildings in the background touch on our focus of economic innovation and progress,” Griffin said. “Our new logo also strategically features the Elevate the Valley tag line, which is central to our organizations core branding, which we have utilized for all of our email blast marketing, council marketing, and hashtags/social media marketing over the past few years.”