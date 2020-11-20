🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Township police are looking for an individual that they say stole hundreds of dollars from a skill crane game from a Northampton Street gas station.

The theft occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday at U.S. Gas, a post from the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department says.

According to police, the store’s manager reported that an unknown male had cut into the crane game and removed about $900 in cash.

Police say one male distracted the store’s cashier, while another broke into the machine.

Township police said photos of the incident would be made available once they received them, but this had not happened by time of writing.