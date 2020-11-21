🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gert McGowan, President/CEO at Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said with winter and the holidays approaching, the agency is seeing an increase in need for services.

FSA recently published its October results and for each county and region in its footprint.

“FSA is seeing an uptick in need due to the cold weather and upcoming holiday season,” McGowan said. “Every time of the year, these services are critical, but become a lifeline to families in need when the winter arrives in this region. It is only due to the support of our stakeholders and the FSA Board’s unwavering support for this service that we can continue with this part of our mission.”

Total phone and text contacts to PA 211 NE in Luzerne County in October 2020 totaled 782 contacts.

Due to a website upgrade, session and page views were not tracked.

• 86% of the callers were between the ages of 18 to 69 years.

• 9% of the callers were between the ages of 70 and 79.

• Only 5% of callers either refused to identify age or were 80 years or older.

McGowan said in the entire PA 211 NE 17 county region, PA 211 NE handled 2,441 calls and texts.

Due to the same website upgrade, session and page views were not tracked for the 17 county region.

FSA is the provider of PA 211 NE services. The PA 211 NE region includes the following 17 counties: Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.

McGowan said the utility of these reports include providing information to funders to determine the most pressing needs in their region. The reports also advise the community of the top agency referrals.

In October 2020, the top five agency referrals for PA 211 NE Luzerne County callers were to the following agencies, programs or providers:

Valley Santa, Commission on Economic Opportunity, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton, Northeast Counseling Services, and Commonwealth Health. The Top Needs identified by PA 211 NE Luzerne County Callers in October 2020 were: Volunteer Opportunities, Community Shelters, Food Pantries, Rent Payment Assistance, and directory assistance.

Top agency referrals across the 17 county region included:

Eastern Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Valley Santa, and Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. Top Needs identified across the 17 county region for October 2020 were: Rent Payment Assistance, Housing Related Coordinated Entry, Food Pantries, Community Shelters, and Volunteer Opportunities.

In each report, PA 211 NE provides a quote of appreciation from one of its callers. In the October 2020 Report, the PA 211 NE caller stated, “…211 employees are very polite and helpful….”.

Tom Foley, Director of PA 211 NE, is the drafter of the reports to the community.

“We are working hard with our partners to make sure that we have the most current information available to supply to our callers,” Foley said. “We hope that we can continue to meet all of the needs of the community and its residents.”

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania urges those in need of a referral to human services, disaster recovery or crisis to call 211, text 211 (898-211 plus provide a zip code), or log onto pa211ne.org.