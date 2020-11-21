🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 190 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 8.156; the death count is at 243.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,665 cases and 230 deaths; Monroe County has 2,844 cases and 138 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest.

Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6-Nov. 12, stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, is 400,253 with 41,399 positive cases. There were 58,950 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 20.

As of 11:59 p.m., Nov. 20, there were 112 new deaths reported for a total of 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 11,852 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,668,676 individuals who have had a negative PCR test to date.

In nursing and personal care homes since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 at 1,207 distinct facilities in63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,968 of our total cases are among health care workers.