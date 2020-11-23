🔊 Listen to this

With the holiday season approaching, I find myself thinking about my mom and missing her more than ever. Mom passed away three years ago from Parkinson’s Disease, just a few days before her 75th birthday. It was a hard-fought battle and was tough to watch.

The holidays are especially difficult for my family now.

Mom was admitted to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day and, from there, went to a nursing facility, never to return home. Our first Thanksgiving without her, I just wanted the day to be over. I didn’t even cook a turkey that year; we got pizza and watched football. The sadness was the same at Christmas that year and again the following year.

Watching my dad cope with his grief that first year without her was painful. Mom WAS the holidays for us. She taught us traditions, prepared our favorite foods and encouraged us to live our faith. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals were spectacular. Mom and I would cook for days and bake for weeks to prepare. Italian foods were her specialty and they were a highlight of our Christmas Day, as were her cookies.

She was big on presents as well and her grandchildren couldn’t wait for Nana and Pop to come on Christmas Eve. She was the best Nana to my children I could ever imagine. Her death was a huge loss for all of us.

The Christmas Mom was in the nursing facility, we tried to keep as many traditions alive as possible. We gathered around her on Christmas Eve with her favorite foods and cookies. My daughter came in from California and my son from Philadelphia. My cousin and her family, with whom we always spent Christmas Eve, joined us as well.

I could tell Mom enjoyed seeing all of us together and she enjoyed her cookies, which brought her a sense of normalcy and calm. She seemed to perk up for about a month or so after that Christmas but then began to deteriorate rapidly. By Easter, she could barely hold her head up or speak. A few months later, she was gone.

Mom had a big personality. When she was mad or disappointed in you, you knew it. She held us all to a high standard and expected us to give 100% to everything we did. She loved big, as well. She loved her family, her friends and her church. She was also one of the most generous people I’ve ever known. Her expectations of me encouraged me to always strive to be better. Her strength inspired me to never give up. It is because of her I’ve been able to overcome obstacles in my life. She may not have always been happy with me, but I always knew she loved me.

I knew when Mom passed, the holidays would never be quite the same. I just didn’t expect the first few to be so awful. While I tried to remember her before she got sick, all I could envision was how Parkinson’s Disease had ravaged her body.

I remember sitting with her and holding her hand the night before she died. She was so frail. We knew it was probably her last night and it broke my heart to see her like that. For the longest time, it was hard to get that image out of my mind. Beyond missing her, I was so sad she had suffered. Last Christmas, I decided my family needed new traditions. We needed to begin celebrating Mom’s life, rather than mourning her death. My husband and I took his mom to an early Christmas Eve mass which I know Mom would have loved.

Rather than having a large Christmas Eve dinner at home, my husband, my children, my dad and I enjoyed a quiet dinner at a local restaurant. Later that night, we released sky lanterns in memory of Mom and other lost loved ones. We each took turns writing the name of a loved one on a lantern and releasing it. We all remembered Mom. My dad also remembered my uncle, my husband released one for his dad, my son for a good friend who had lost his battle with cancer and my daughter for our beloved family dog.

Something about releasing those lanterns helped to release the sadness. I felt like I could finally remember Mom during happier times when she was healthy and having fun with her grandchildren. I longed to remember her like that.

The next day, we had our traditional Christmas dinner. While we all still missed Mom, I felt a bit calmer and less troubled than previous holidays. We now remember Mom as the beautiful, smart, funny woman she was. She had a great sense of humor and may have loved her Phillies nearly as much as she loved her grandchildren. I remember her smile whenever I see a cardinal outside my window. I remember her laugh when my dad tells one of his corny jokes. And I remember her love for family whenever I look at my children. Her influence will be with me for the rest of my life.

We’ll continue to remember Mom throughout the holidays with some of the traditions she taught us while starting new ones that I think she would have liked. If you have traditions you’d like to share, send me an email. If you’re lucky enough to have your mom in your life this holiday season, be sure to give her a hug and tell her how much you love her.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]