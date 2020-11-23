In another incident, Hanover Township police captured teen wanted by Moosic police

PLAINS TWP. — Two men wanted by separate law enforcement agencies were captured by township police while investigating a noise complaint at the Red Roof Inn on Route 315.

Police responded to the motel for loud noise just after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers learned two occupants of the room, Richard Pagan, 21, of Pittston, was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department and Bashir Ingram, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, was wanted by police in Wilkes-Barre.

Court records say an arrest warrant was issued for Pagan on Oct. 15 when he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Court on charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pagan was jailed at the county correctional facility.

Ingram was wanted by city police on two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a single count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. An arrest warrant was issued for Ingram on Aug. 5. He was arraigned by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher in Shickshinny and released on his own recognizance.

In an unrelated incident involving a fugitive, Hanover Township police detained Jaden Monche, 18, at a residence on South Main Street, Askam, on Thursday.

Monche was wanted by Moosic police in Lackawanna County on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison for lack of $75,000 bail.