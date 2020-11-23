🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket purchased in White Haven on Saturday, Nov. 21, matched all five balls drawn — 07-26-27-29-37 — to win $250,000, less withholding.

Fuel One Gas & Convenience Store LLC, 601 Church St., White Haven earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 20,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.