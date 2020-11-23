🔊 Listen to this

FREELAND — State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Monday announced the closure of his Freeland office location, effective Nov. 30.

“In Luzerne County, I have been the only state representative to operate two full-time legislative offices,” Mullery said. “However, Pennsylvania is facing a historic budget shortfall which is affecting all government services including our district offices in the 119th legislative district.”

Mullery noted all constituent inquiries should be directed to the Nanticoke Office: 156 South Market St., Nanticoke. Constituents should check his website, or call his office at 570-740-7031, for outreach locations and times.

“I am confident in my staff’s ability to address all concerns from one centrally located office,” Mullery added. “My staff and I remain vigilant in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and when it is safe, we will resume legislative outreach in the southern part of our district.”

— Bill O’Boyle