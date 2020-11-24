🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A pedestrian struck by a car in the area of West Main Street on Monday morning has died of his injuries, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Henry Swelgin, 94, of Plymouth was attempting to cross the roadway near the area of West Main Street and Sickler Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. when he was struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle failed to see Swelgin as he was crossing the roadway and was uninjured in the crash, according to police.

Swelgin was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police identified the driver of the car as Walter Walski, 81, of Nanticoke. There was no immediate indication as to whether charges would be filed in the case.

— Kevin Carroll