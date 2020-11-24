🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Tuesday that there were 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 8,543; the death count is at 251.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,823 cases and 230 deaths; Monroe County has 2,967 cases and 138 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,669 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.

There are 3,459 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 767 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13–Nov. 19, stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases. There were 38,668 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Nov. 23.

As of 11:59 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, there were 81 new deaths reported for a total of 9,951 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 13,617 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,723,368 individuals who have tested negative to date.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,437 cases among employees, for a total of 38,973 at 1,228 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,292 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,146 of our total cases are among health care workers.