After 18 years in limbo, Luzerne County’s former juvenile detention center will be sold for $50,000 to a Wilkes-Barre businessman who plans to renovate the structure for offices and loft apartments, a county council majority decided Tuesday.

Located off North River Street and overlooking the county’s Water Street prison in Wilkes-Barre, the center has been empty since 2002, when former judge Michael Conahan said it was not fit for habitation and stopped sending youths there. Constructed as a women’s prison in 1937, the building had passed state inspection at that time, but Conahan returned the center’s license to the state, forcing its closure and leading to the county’s use of a private Pittston Township detention center that played a role in corruption charges against Conahan and others.

Since then, council members had periodically discussed demolishing or renovating the three-story structure for another county purpose but never acted. A council majority had voted in 2016 to reject local businessman Jim Casey’s offer to buy the building for $20,000 to create a long-term residential program for women recovering from substance use disorder, in part due to concerns prison officials raised about rocks and balls — some packed with narcotics or tobacco — that had been thrown from the detention property to the prison yard below at times.

County Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich recently told council he still has security concerns. It also may be wise to keep the property in case the prison is expanded down the road, possibly by demolishing the juvenile center and removing the rock outcropping beneath it to free up the land, he said.

But Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting that trespassers have been entering the property as it stands empty, requiring prison correctional officers to perform security sweeps of the prison yard.

“Having someone in that property is so much better than having it vacant,” said McDermott, who heads council’s Real Estate Committee.

The buyer — Roy Castillo, of Castillo Real Estate LLC — also has informed council he will install security cameras and lighting and has a strong relationship with the Wilkes-Barre Police Department through his construction of several homes and ownership of the Margarita Azul restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

McDermott said it would be “wonderful” if the county could reuse the site for the prison, but it does not have millions of dollars in its budget to fund it.

Councilwoman Sheila Saidman said the county is not in a financial position to take on such a project, and she noted the last rejected purchase offer was lower.

But Councilman Walter Griffith said he agrees with the points made by Rockovich and believes the building has potential for prison reuse. He also argued council should have set a minimum price and sought bids.

Councilman Harry Haas said he also could not support the sale based on Rockovich’s feedback, saying it’s not a good idea to get rid of a property that may be needed.

Voting for the sale, in addition to McDermott and Saidman, were Council members Chris Perry, Kendra Radle, Robert Schnee, Matthew Vough and Tim McGinley.

Four council members voted against the sale: Griffith, Haas, Linda McClosky Houck and Stephen J. Urban.

A GAR High School graduate, Castillo has said he has extensive property restoration knowledge to put the neglected building back into public use.

“I ask that you all lend me your trust and confidence in my ability to restore this property,” he told council in a letter attached to Tuesday’s agenda. “I will undoubtedly make all of you, as well as the city of Wilkes-Barre as a whole, proud by raising the bar on what can be done with properties in this area, no matter their past.”

In other business Tuesday, council spent more than an hour discussing 2021 budget amendments proposed by Griffith.

A council majority agreed on an amendment to reduce the coroner’s office toxicology testing allocation from $90,000 to $80,000. Seven other amendments were rejected by a majority, and decisions on several others were delayed to obtain additional information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.