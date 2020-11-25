🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 81 this summer has filed a suit against the man police say was driving the car that killed him.

The suit also names as defendants the driver’s grandmother, as well as the bar the estate claims over-served him.

Kevin DenDulk, 30, of Royersford, Montgomery County, was struck and killed while working in a construction zone on I-81 in Hazle Township in early August. After a few days of investigation, Zachary Gerbino, 27, of Sugarloaf Township, turned himself in to state police, with troopers saying he was driving the gray Hyundai Accent that killed DenDulk.

According to a lawsuit filed by Neil T. O’Donnell and Gerard W. Gaughan of the Kingston-based O’Donnell Law Offices, brought in Luzerne County court this week, Gerbino had spent the evening before DenDulk’s death drinking at the 4th Street Pub in West Hazleton, allegedly drinking multiple alcoholic beverages, before leaving in the early hours of Aug. 1.

Just after 1 a.m., the suit says, Gerbino crossed into the non-travel lane in an I-81 work zone at an “unsafe rate of speed,” striking DenDulk, who was working at the time.

The suit says DenDulk was propelled 30 feet through the air and suffered numerous traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the suit, Gerbino was eventually tracked down, after Pennsylvania State Police found the right side mirror of the vehicle on the scene.

State Police found, according to the suit, that the car was registered to Gerbino’s grandmother, Patricia Sando. The suit claims Sando and Gerbino, along with Gerbino’s mother, Lea Gerbino, conspired to destroy portions of the vehicle, adding that Sando allegedly lied to investigators, saying her grandson was not driving it, because the car had been given away.

This detail is reflected in the affidavit of probable cause filed against Gerbino, but police have not filed charges against either his mother or his grandmother.

Police eventually did find the vehicle at Gerbino’s residence where it was in the early stages of being disassembled, according to the suit.

Once taken into custody, Gerbino told police that he “knew 100% he was responsible” for DenDulk’s death, and the suit says that Gerbino’s fleeing of the scene and refusing to render aid to DenDulk “demonstrates his consciousness of guilt.”

The suit claims Gerbino is guilty of negligence, and also that he and the 4th Street Pub are responsible for DenDulk’s wrongful death. The suit also claims Sando is vicariously responsible for entrusting the vehicle to Gerbino.

In a conversation with a reporter, O’Donnell said DenDulk’s family has been irreparably damaged by his loss.

“It was absolutely devastating,” he said, adding that DenDulk’s family had just recently moved to the area to be closer to him, only shortly before his death.

Gerbino, who was originally denied bail, is currently out on $25,000 bail, court records show, and he is facing a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, along with a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge James M. Dixon on Dec. 2.